Palestine’s Failed Leadership

It is really painful to watch the rapidly declining trend of the Palestinian problem and the indifference of international public opinion.
A problem that has been going on for decades and for which a feasible solution is becoming more and more remote because of the lack of capable Palestinian leadership.
A leadership that fails to see and interpret the messages of the times and to rise to its responsibility and thus to restore normalcy to the afflicted lives of Palestinian generations so …
Mr. Diamataris…. continues to write articles, that blames the victims of Apartheid by the Jewish State of Israel, the illegal continued occupations and establishment of new settlements in violation of international laws by the Jewish State of Israel, the murder of 3000 people in the acknowledged “Open Air Prisons’ in Gaza 3 years ago! The most recent killing of 35 unarmed protestors with Sniper supplied weapons from the United Kingdom, and the victims of Israeli illegal bombings in Syria, which only support Radical Terrorist religious freaks currently murdering Orthodox and Catholic faithful of Syria , who represent over 10 % of the population of Syria, and have publicly, demanded that Israel and the United States top supporting the bombings of Syria, who are under the Protection of Dr. Assad of Syria!
Of course… like the rest of the New Age Aristocrates….. you will never see any information that impunes the integity and image of the Billionaires sponsored governments of the United States, Israel, England, Saudi Arabia and Turkey!
Mr. Diamantaris , dutifly spits out the narratives of the New Age Aristocrates….or prints the lies of people like Mr. Patrick Theros, former U.S ambassador to the largest State sponsor of Terrorism, outsid/e of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
But what is most disturbing….is that Mr. Diamantaris , suggests that he represents the beliefs of the International community, in condeming the Palistinian leadership for the problems of the Palestinians! No you do not represent the feelings of the International community…but your Aristocratic financial benefactors!
You see, Mr. Diamantaris…your propaganda narrative scripted out by the State departments of the United States and Israel….is the same one they have used for the last 60 years….. it is always the leadership of Palestine that is inhibiting the two state solution …. It was Arafat, then it was all the following leaders who who lead Palestinians! Even, the sanctioned elections of the Palestinians leadership by the United States, after Arafat, were not accepted by the United States, and responded by supporting their masters Israel, by withholding funds from the Palestinian people !
Mr. Diamantaris…… why are you not condeming the Government of Cyprus for their dereliction and complicity in failing to take back Northern Cyprus, and eliminate the illegal occupation of Cyprus!
.To this end… lets replace your written editorial from Palestinian to Cyprus as follows:
..
“It is really painful to watch the rapidly declining trend of the Cyprot problem and the indifference of international public opinion.
A problem that has been going on for decades and for which a feasible solution is becoming more and more remote because of the lack of capable Cypriot leadership.
A leadership that fails to see and interpret the messages of the times and to rise to its responsibility and thus to restore normalcy to the afflicted lives of Cypriot generations.”
And what is the message of the times Mr. Diamantaris….surrender your rights and comply with the illegal occupations of the fascist alliance of the United States and Israel!
Tthe New Narrative of the International community which you claim you represent….and is supported by the lastest International Polls by Gallop of the countries of the world as follows:
“The greatest danger and threat to the peace of the world is ….the United States of America”
It is time, Mr Diamantaris, that you throw out the scripts from your master…and join the international community in the new narrative…. The United States, Israel , Saudi Arabia, United kingdom and Turkey…are the New Fascist alliance on the loose!
Your distorted and slanted articles are sitting ducks for exposing your bias ….and will continue to lose a growing segment of the “INFORMED PUBLIC” Today…. to the informed public…you are merely a 3 ring circus of entertaining illusions and tricks!
Michael Gianakos