A New Greek Euro-Atlanticism

Greece is essentially a frontier state, situated at the historic “border” where East meets West. At long last, the country is exiting a ferocious crisis. Athens must now reorient its foreign policy based on a firm, deep, and wide-ranging Euro-Atlanticism. At a time when the regional geopolitical environment is increasingly dangerous and turbulent, Greece should actively seek stability; and nothing contributes more to stability than membership and adherence to the principles of Euro-Atlantic institutions.

Relations with the United States are excellent …