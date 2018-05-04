Faced With Sit-In, Greek Utility Company Postpones Coal Plants Sale

ATHENS – Executives at Greece’s Public Power Corporation put off a planned May 3 meeting to discuss the sale of company coal plants being demanded by the country’s international creditors after protesting union workers kept up a sit-in at the headquarters.

Furious that Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader broke his promises to them, the union of workers at Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) want him to take back a bill that would sell off the company’s coal plants.

Without a nuclear power plant, Greece relies on coal to produce two-thirds of its electricity and some members of PPC’s union GENOP have been conducting a sit-in at the company’s central offices and say they won’t move unless the legislation is revoked.

“The previous bill that passed through Parliament was not enforced,” GENOP President Yiannis Adamidis told Thema 104.6 FM.

“No employee is going to work for those pseudo-investors,” he said of private companies.. “We are not going to offer our services to this supposed investor,” he said, describing foreign companies as “undesirable to both workers and local communities.”

The bill for the sale of the plants was passed in Parliament on April 25 with the backing of SYRIZA lawmakers and its coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who vote the way they are told.

Environment and Energy Minister George Stathakis ended the debate by noting that it would bring better days for PPC and Greece’s energy sector and that local communities will benefit from cheaper power and national funds for the transition to the post-coal period.

That was in opposition to what Tsipras said before taking power and surrendering to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) which is putting up the third rescue package.

PPC’s board was due to meet to pave the way for the sale of three units and a license for another before the head of the utility workers union GENOP, Giorgos Adamidis said.

“We had occupied the offices since last evening. The workers got in, aiming specifically for the firm’s board meeting on such a serious issue not to take place,” he told Reuters.

PPC said in a statement that the board will convene via a teleconference on May 10 to decide and prevent protesters from interfering at a physical meeting.