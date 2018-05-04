New Democracy Says Tsipras’ Lesbos Visit “Pathetic” Grandstanding

The major rival New Democracy ridiculed Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ visit to the Aegean island of Lesbos for a conference near where nearly 7,000 refugees and migrants are being kept in a detention center, calling it a “pathetic” gesture.

The Premier was met with vociferous protests from islanders who shut down their businesses for the day to demonstrate opposition to his reneging on campaign pledges and hitting them with a 24 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) rate and over delays in processing asylum applications.

With some refugees and migrants in the main center for two years, tension has grown and violence erupted in April when right-wing extremists attacked a group of them camped out in the main square of the island’s capital of Mytilene.

Tsipras was guarded by hundreds of riot police although his office they weren’t there to protect him but to keep an eye out for extremists, but the Conservatives mocked his visit as “Today he (Tsipras) had the audacity of not uttering even one apology for his (political) obsessions and incompetence, merely finding alibis and enemies everywhere … he opened the borders and filled Greece and Europe with migrants; he became a hostage of SYRIZA’s (extremist) factions, who even today, prevent him from accelerating the asylum process and the rapid repatriation of illegal immigrants; he (Tsipras) failed to exploit hundreds of millions of euros given to Greece by the EU, and no one knows where the money went; he increased VAT rates on the islands, even when he inherited reduced rates; he refers to the islands’ citizens as far-rightists who protest his decisions,” a New Democracy statement said.

As usual, he fired back at his critics and said “Some people tried to prevent me from being here tonight. Some people tried to exploit the sincere concerns of the island’s residents,” as he spoke at a conference on regional growth, the 13th time he has held such meetings to lukewarm reactions.

He told an audience, many of them flown in from Athens to try to put bodies in the seats and with some of his Cabinet in attendance that there was “effort to cultivate a climate of tension and terrorism on the island”, one aimed to sabotage his visit, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

His government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has come under blistering criticism from human rights groups over conditons at the camps and centers which they described as inhumane.

The islands are dealing with more than 15,000 refugees and migrants sent there by human traffickers Turkey lets operate even during a suspended European Union swap deal in whic only a relative handful not deemed eligible for asylum have been taken back.

There are another near 50,000 on the mainland, with more arriving on islands regularly from Turkey where they went after fleeing war and strife in the Middle East, particularly Syria’s long-running brutal civil war.

The EU has closed its borders to them, dumping the problem on Greece during an eight-year-long economic and austerity crisis and reneging on promises to help take much of the overload.

Tsipras admitted there were “mistakes and omissions” in his government’s handling of the refugees and migrants after earlier saying he was “proud” of conditions in camps filled with garbage and feces and with frequent violence and sexual assaults.

He said residents on the islands, who are growing weary of dealing the problem and want the refugees and migrants moved to the mainland had “”saved Europe’s honor, when others were building walls and tossing tear gas,” taking a shot at other countries.