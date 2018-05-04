ATHENS – Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said long-sought debt relief talks with international creditors are are being talked about and the government will face scrutiny when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($390.47 billion) expire in August.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has continued to boast there will be a so-called “clean exit” when the bailouts end even as Tsakalotos and the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) which put up a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($103.01 billion) disputed him and said there will be increased checks to make sure there’s no backsliding on reforms.

Tsipras agreed to more pension cuts and new taxes for the first time on lower-and-middle income families who had been exempt under a threshold that will be raised to make them pay while he has gone back on his word to put a 75 percent tax on the rich, hunt down tax cheats and to “crush the oligarchy,” which he didn’t do.

Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing concessions to the Capitalists and creditors, said there will be “post-memorandum supervision,” and that debt relief is still “under discussion” but not on the table yet.

Tsipras said he’s brought the country toward recovery but that the bailouts can’t be repaid without debt restructuring although he’s no longer talking about an outright cut or “haircut” which would force the other 18 countries in the Eurozone to pay for generations of wild overspending by Greek governments and runaway patronage, including by his.

Tsakalotos made the statements on a ruling SYRIZA party-affiliated Athens radio station and said that a fourth review of the terms of the third bailout that was agreed in the summer of 2015 will be finished by a June 21 Eurogroup meeting.

“Maybe it (creditors’ supervision) will be a little more heightened … in the program you have supervision regarding targets and means: The institutions will have a say over certain major reforms – such as not allowing the loss of independence for the public revenues authority – but on how you’ll reach 3.5 percent of GDP and then 2 percent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product,) they won’t have a big say … the targets are a given,” he said, referring to ambitious primary surplus targets that don’t include interest on the debt, the cost of running cities, towns, state enterprises, social security and some military costs.