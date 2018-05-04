Chief of National Defense General Staff Visiting Washington

WASHINGTON – Greek defense forces are dealing with Turkey’s continuous violations of Greek air space and territorial waters with composure and decisiveness, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, said at a meeting organised by the Washington think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Apostolakis spoke about the role of Greek national defense forces in the Balkans and the East Mediterranean, the military collaboration with the United States, and NATO, including the strategic importance of the Souda base on Crete.

During his stay in Washington, the defense leader met with Greek Ambassador to the US Haris Lalacos, representatives of Greek forces in the US and representatives of the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), including AHI president Nick Larigakis.