Here we go again. That pesky Plato is back. Emerging from Ancient times to awaken not only our sense of pride, but also our feelings of guilt. And he has returned to us via an unlikely source: Robert E. Rubin, who was Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton, the last president to balance the budget.

Recently, Rubin wrote an interesting piece for the New York Times with the intriguing title: “Philosophy pays of,” in which he reveals that two Greeks made …