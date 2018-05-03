When We Lie Awake, Despina Konstantinides’ Oil Paintings Exhibition

NEW YORK – When We Lie Awake is a new body of work that engages with the genre of landscape painting, drawing inspiration from the Greek concept of “Aletheia” (truth) as an unconcealment. The exhibition explores how the language of painting can dissolve form so that the work is held at the threshold of two worlds—abstract and figurative.

Despina Konstantinides’s paintings seek to strip down what is familiar, moving us toward an unconcealment within the paintings and within ourselves. Despina Konstantinides, born 1978 in NY, is a first generation Greek-American.

She received her MFA in painting from Indiana University and BA in philosophy from Trinity College. Her paintings have been featured in numerous group shows at institutions such as Loft 594, Brooklyn; Queens College Art Center, Queens; the Metropolitan Club, and the Painting Center, both in New York.

Her curatorial projects include the exhibition I want to tell you everything, organized in conjunction with the 2016 edition of the Long Island City Arts Open, and Grace Outreach Presents, Mentorship in 2010 at the Metropolitan Club, New York.

For several years Konstantinides co-directed the Prince Street Gallery and she has also taught at Indiana University. Her works are included in the corporate collections of both AIG and Creative Mobile Technologies, as well as numerous private collections. Konstantinides’s paintings were recently featured on the season finale of the HBO show Divorce.

Tuesday, May 8th, 2018, 6:00-8:00pm, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79 Street / New York,.