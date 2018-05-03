Greek Parades and Cultural Diplomacy: Some Critical Questions

With Pascha falling early this year, Greek Independence Day festivities in New York and Boston were held almost a month after the fact. The delay may have zapped some of the enthusiasm that accompanies the actual holiday itself, however, the favorable weather helped, as the Big Apple and Beantown celebrated Hellas’ national rebirth.

In terms of turnout and degree of collective expression, Greek Parades in the United States are second only to Holy Week and Pascha. Celebrations for Greek Independence take …