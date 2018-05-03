Greek Armed Forces’ Chief Apostolakis in Washington

WASHINGTON – Hellenic National Defence General Staff Chief, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis HN, currently on an official visit to Washington on May 1-3, held bilateral talks with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph F. Dunford US Marine Corps, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

Admiral Apostolakis held talks with General Dunford on Tuesday on matters of mutual interest and regional developments related to security in the Mediterranean and Syria.

During his stay in Washington DC, the HNDGS Chief will meet with MoD Officials and participate in an event of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.