PM Tsipras Visits Limnos, Says Greece Is and Will Be a Pillar of Stability in the Region

LIMNOS, Greece – We are living during a time when the surrounding area is destabilised but I assure you that Greece was, is and will be a pillar of stability in the wider region,” stated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during his visit to the Greek airforce combat group base on the island of Limnos.

He commented that “our neighbours sometimes are unpredictable and like to carry out provocative actions in the Aegean but we are always there to remind them that these actions lead to a deadlock because the Greek Armed Forces have a strong deterrent capability and the Greek airforce, especially, has proved that this is so whenever called upon to do so.”