Greek Travel Show Opens Its Doors in Athens on Friday (Vid)

ATHENS – The largest tourist event for those who want to plan and make reservations for holidays in Greece and other destinations in the summer of 2018 will open on May 4 at the Exhibition Centre Helexpo Maroussi in Athens. The 2nd Greek Travel Show is the ideal opportunity for someone to be informed on last-minute reservations, offers and discounts and to form an overall picture for destinations throughout Greece.

The president of TIF Helexpo Tassos Tzikas said that the participants this year reached 110, adding that the honoured countries are Serbia, Kenya and the Philippines.

A special area will be formed for the promotion of the Bicycle Tourism in cooperation with the Bike-Friendly Hotel.

The exhibition will run until 6 May.