FYROM Defense Chief Says Greece Name Feud Blocks NATO Entry

WASHINGTON — Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska said her country will be kept out of NATO again unless a 26-year name feud over its name with Greece is resolved quickly.

Following Pentagon meetings with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, Sekerinska told the Voice of America that her country has satisfied all NATO membership criteria but that Greece is standing in the way.

The defense alliance’s annual meeting is set for July 11 in Brussels at NATO headquarters and United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for two decades to get the two countries to settle on a new composite for FYROM, has resumed talks after a three-year break.

That was done amid speculation the United States is keen on getting FYROM into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans. But needing unanimous consent, NATO has been thwarted by repeated Greek vetoes.

A New Democracy Conservative government in 1992 allowed the new Balkan country breaking away from Yugoslavia to use the name Macedonia – that of an abutting ancient Greek province – in what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement.

No permanent new name was agreed because successive FYROM governments kept claiming Greek lands and territories, including the real Macedonia, and the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, along with Greek history, culture and heritage.

It seemed earlier this year the dispute was about to end, and Greek vetoes lifted that were preventing FYROM’s entry into NATO and European Union hopes when the ruling anti-nationalist Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was eager to let FYROM keep the name Macedonia permanently.

But two massive protests by Greeks, with a survey showing 68 percent were opposed, and rejection of the proposal from Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), stalled the scheme.

And after FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, making the concessions of removing the name of Alexander the Great from his country’s international airport and national highway and taking down a statue of the Greek hero, seemed to open the path to a resolution, it jammed again when he said he wouldn’t change the Constitution to remove claims on Greece.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said another obstacle has emerged over FYROM’s refusal to use any new name, with a qualifier such as Upper Macedonia, domestically and internationally.

Some 140 countries already call FYROM by Macedonia, the name residents living in that country prefer, which Greece won’t accept.

Greece though is also upset that NATO hasn’t moved to rebuke Turkey – also a member – of repeated violations of Greek airspace and waters by fighter jets and warships and as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up provocations in the Aegean.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the troubles between Greece and Turkey – which is holding two Greek soldiers after they accidentally crossed the border – isn’t his problem and he’s staying far away from it.

Last week, Zaev said he was “convinced” the name dispute could be resolved, but that any required constitutional changes would have to be decided by referendum and as Kotzias said time has run out for NATO this year.

Sekerinska despite her reservations, expressed some hope for a resolution before the NATO meeting though.

Using the name by which FYROM calls itself, she told VOA that, ““Macedonia has recovered very quickly from political crises, and it has improved its reputation as a democratic, NATO-values-based country,

“It has increased its NATO defense spending and contribution to NATO-led missions. So, (NATO membership) criteria are met; the only unknown for the July summit is whether we will reach consensus with Greece on the long-running name dispute. We believe it’s very important for both Macedonia and Greece to have NATO’s door opened for Macedonia.”

“We don’t wish to see you stopped at NATO’s doorstep,” Mattis said before lauding what he described as FYROM’s “resistance to Russia’s malign influence in the Balkans,” saying that he welcomed the country’s “continued leadership by example in this region.”