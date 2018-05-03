Tsipras Facing Protests During Lesbos Conference, Refugee Center Tour

Security was being stepped up on the Aegean island of Lesbos as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was expected to run into vociferous protests while at a conference and planning to visit an overrun refugee and detention center with local officials and residents blaming him for doing too little to help them.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader was to attend a discussion about growth but all the attention was on what would happen when he runs into demonstrators who want the nearly 8,000 refugees and migrants penned up on the island moved to the mainland.

The government has refused for the most part to do that, saying it would violate terms of a suspended European Union swap deal with Turkey that isn’t working anyway and has seen 64,000 refugees and migrants being kept in Greece after other countries in the bloc closed their borders and refused to honor promises to help take in some of the overload.

Security is expected to be tight, especially at the main port of Mytilene, scene of violent clashes in April when right-wing extremists attacked migrants camped out in the city center who were protesting delays in asylum applications processing.

Some have been on Lesbos for two years and in conditions in the main camp there that human rights groups said were unfit for them. Tsipras was due to speak at 7:30 p.m. but the area where he was to make his address was to be closed off, police said, so no one could get near him.

Speaking ahead of the visit, leftist SYRIZA’s party secretary Panagiotis Rigas said that protesting residents were not acting logically, said Kathimerini, because he said the conference was a good chance for them to talk about their local economy – which has been stifled by housing the refugees and migrants with the government doing little to help.

The government, as usual, again said there was no problem and that additional police were there not primarily to protect Tsipras, who has faced fury before for reneging on anti-austerity promises, but because of “tensions created by a minority of far-right elements.”

Tsipras was expected to acknowledge the burden put on the islanders because of the growing refugee and migrant flows and a hike in the Value Added Tax (VAT) he imposed on islands on orders of international creditors after swearing he wouldn’t.

Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas warned that the migration influx was growing, both from the land and sea borders, and said the authorities aimed to decongest overcrowded reception centers by the end of September, repeating similar promises by his predecessor which weren’t kept and is a common tactic by SYRIZA.