Night in the Islands, a Greek Event in Tarpon Springs (Vid)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLA – On Saturday, May 19, from 6:00-11:00pm, the City of Tarpon Springs will present Night in the Islands–a free event on the world famous Sponge Docks. Enjoy Greek music, dancing, and dining! And we will offer an hour of free Greek dance lessons by Levendia Dance Troupe from 6-7pm.

“Thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association, Night in the Islands is featuring the music of Odyssey in May, and in July, August, and September we will feature Ellada in front of the Sponge Exchange. In May we are also featuring the music of Demetri Kousathanas in the block between Hope & Roosevelt Streets,” Tarpon Springs Arts (www.tarponarts.org) says via its press release.

Future Nights in the Islands will take place on July 7, August 4, and October 6, 2018.