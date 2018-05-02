John Horozoglou and Athanasia Angelopoulou Wed in Southampton

NEW YORK – John Horozoglou and Athanasia Angelopoulou united their lives in the sacred bonds of holy matrimony on Saturday, April 28, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, Kimisis tis Theotokou, in Southampton, Long Island, NY. Fr. Alexander Karloutsos presided over the ceremony.

The reception followed in the community’s hall.

We wish the couple congratulations and all the best for a happy and healthy life together!

Horozoglou, the son of Nikolaos and Aphrodite (Pavlidou), was born in Stuttgart, Germany and is now a resident of Heraklion in Attica. Athanasia, daughter of Spyridon and Panagiota Angelopoulou, was born in Lykoudesi, Messinia and now resides in Glyfada.