Cyprus and Israel Look to Settle Gas Dispute

NICOSIA (AP) — Cyprus’ energy minister says companies with a stake in a gas field off the east Mediterranean island will sit down with an Israeli company to settle a dispute over how much the field extends into Israeli waters.
Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said Wednesday that the dispute over the Aphrodite gas field, which is estimated to contain around 4.5 trillion cubic feet of gas, is one of “the most serious differences” that Cyprus has with Israel.
Lakkotrypis said U.S. firm Noble Energy and partners Shell and Delek will sit down with Israeli Opportunity Energy Resources to figure out how much gas from Aphrodite, which straddles the Cyprus-Israel dividing line, falls into the Israeli side.
He said if that doesn’t work out, an expert will be called in to arbitrate.
Don’t waste your time with the’ Hoods’ from Israel….just tell them to go back stealing oil and gas from Syria, with the United States, Saudi Arabia , and United Kingdom.. Today, they are occupying the Golan Heights illegally, because they beleive their are Gas Reserves, and have been bombing Syrian bases, attempting to save their coalition forces of ISIS, Al Queda, and Al Nustra front who have murdered and driven out Orthodox Christians and Catholics from Syria! Of course, the Main Stream Media continues to conceal that they have conducted there illegal bombings, and breaking of International laws, because the objective is not to save the people of Syria, but overthrow the government of Syria! Why, because Dr. Assad, has refused to allow gas pipelines thru his country from Israel. The investors in the Israeli oil and gas initiatives…is non other the Great War Criminal of Iraq… Dick Cheney, News Magnate Ruppert Murdock. former C..I.A. director Woolsey, and the Rothchild banking empire!
Let’s be clear….Israel is a rogue country…. supported by 3 billion dollars a year of the Tax payers of the United States to continue to amass military assets, which include Nuclear warhead, about an estimated 200, in order to take over all the gas and oil resources of the Middle East with Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Maybe, you have noticed over the last 20 years…the perpetual wars with any country not compliant to the Mutual Interests of Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United States!
They are called …an Apartheid country with their treatment of the Palestinians…and just recently, after killing 3,000 Palestinians in an enclosed open air prison two years ago, have just murdered 35 unarmed Palestinians protesting their occupation and control of Gaza!
Today, they not only continue to support the terrorists of Syria, but now are threatening Iran, if ….. and unless you are brain dead… enforcing the shocking demand, that Iranians are not allowed in Syria! How about that…they are prepared to bomb Iran and Iranian in Syria….because the undeclared nuclear power…is also the Undeclared rulers of Syria! These are the same guys… who dictate to the United States who are enemies are….and why Donald Trump should terminate an international agreement with Iran, which prevents Iran from developing Nuclear Weapons! While the Jewish lobbies in Washington have spent tons of money to support this initiative….they have the audacity to suggest that Iran must further disarm by eliminating conventional missiles and any other arms which , have nothing to do with the Nuclear disarmament agreement, now! So, the Nuclear ARMED ISRAEL…. with the backing of the New Fascist Empire…the United States, is no longer satisfied with being the sole possessor of Nuclear weapons, they now want to create a new war with Iran…because they are not satisfied with looting the other countries of the Middle East of their oil lands!
The war crimes Jewish State of Israel…. is attempting to now tell the people of Cyprus, that they are the Undeclared owners of the waters of Cyprus.. It is any wonder that Turkey….want a piece of Cyprus!
The ruling party of Cyprus has already proven itself as a prostitute to Nato….by allowing the British and Nato to use land on Cyprus to launch war crimes bombings in the Middle East, representing a potentially catastrophic response on the people of Cyprus! Let’s see if they continue …. sell off the rest of Cyprus to another ally of the new world order of Fascist governments!
Michael Gianakos