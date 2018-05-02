Elephantastico European Festival for Children in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI – Magic acts, acrobatics, bike riding on the beach and boat trips in Thermaikos Gulf are some of the events included in the programme of this year’s European Festival “Elephantastico”, organised for fifth consecutive year by the municipality of Thessaloniki from 11 to 13 May.

It is a three-day festival with artists from Greece and abroad in cooperation with local agencies and organisations for the implementation of a recreational, cultural and educational feast for all the children of the city of Thessaloniki.

“Our aim is to unite the dynamic of our city, the creative people, the groups and the agencies and to make a festival exclusively for children. The festival will run for three days and our wish is to extend it”, deputy mayor of Thessaloniki Elli Chryssidou told Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

A series of 40 events will be held during the festival, including among others, theatrical performances, acrobatics and clowns from Spain and the Czech Republic, a tour of the city, a treasure hunt, robotic and pottery workshops as well as a bicycle tour on the new waterfront.