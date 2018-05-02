Minister Says Greek Soldiers Held in Greece Through Turkish Elections

ATHENS – Greek Shipping Minister Panagiotis Kouroublis, sticking his nose in foreign policy, said two Greek soldiers facing trial in Turkey for accidentally crossing the border on March 1 will stay there at least through the June 24 elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to return to power.

Kouroublis, who has spoken out before on matters outside his jurisdiction, told SKAI TV that the soldiers will just have to wait it out although government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said when they were taken that they’d be returned in a day or so.

“Afterwards, I believe a solution will be found,” said Kouroublis with no immediate response from Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias about why some other minister is intefering with his portfolio.

“I expect that after (the elections) there will be no value for what they’re doing,” Kouroublis said of the two soldiers sitting in a high-security prison and charged so far with illegal entry although there are fears that espionage counts could be added.

“They are not going to provoke an incident,” in apparent reference that the detention coud spark a conflict because he said any trouble between now and the elections could hurt Erdogan, who gained near-dictatorial power in the wake of a failed July, 2016 coup against him that collapsed after his supporters rallied against the military.

“There is a type of balance of fear between Greece and Turkey,” said Kouroublis, adding that Greek military authorities are “calm and decisive,” noting however that ‘there is always a limit which should not be crossed by Turkey.”

His comments came just after Kotzias had said that Turkey was close to crossing red lines that the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party often sets before stepping out and that Erdogan should stop provocations in the Aegean.

Turkish fighter jets and warships regularly violate Greek airspace and waters although both are members of NATO, whose Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he will steer far away from any trouble between them and the defense alliance would not step in to stop Turkey.

Erdogan had said the Greek soldiers were essentially hostages and bargaining chips to force the return of eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after fleeing the attempt to overthrow him although they said they took no part in it.

CLOSE TO BATTLE

Kotzias also appeared on SKAI and said the detention of the Greek soldiers in Turkey was an “unprecedented incident … whereby two officers of a NATO army are arrested by another NATO army because they intruded 20 meters (into the other’s territory)”.

He said Greece would not engage in a soldiers exchange. “We’ve nearly reached two months now (since the Greek pair was arrested) and still no charges have been filed,” he said.

He referred again to Turkish ships twice ramming Greek vessels off the rocky, disputed islets of Imia in February, where he said only Greek officers staying calm prevented a shooting incident.

In an equally troubling confrontation, he said warning shots fired by Greece’s military at a Turkish helicopter which deliberately buzzed the small islet of Ro where a garrison is kept could have set off trouble.

Kotzias first replied that “when you shoot you show decisiveness,” but quickly added that, “You can shoot at an object that you see, or at a sound you hear when you can’t see it due to weather conditions … there is no evidence on exactly where the helicopter was … My view of foreign policy is that if I want to make things more ‘serious’ I must have already taken a decision on how and to what extent I want to do this.

“… If Turkey has decided to provoke, then I don’t necessarily have to answer its provocations. In other words, I do not believe it is wise, especially now that Turkey is in the midst of an election campaign, to have to answer (provocations) every day and appear to take them seriously.”