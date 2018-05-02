Quake Shakes Athens Area, 4.2 Richter, Seismologists Monitoring

An earthquake of 4.2 on the Richter Scale, considered light but enough to shake objects in the affected area, struck 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) north of Athens late the night of May 1 and its effects were being checked.

Seismologist Efthymis Lekkas told Kathimerini that the quake was not of immediate cause for concern but experts were keeping an eye on the area of the tremor that was estimated to be about five kilometers (3.1 miles) deep.

The quake, which was felt in Athens and the suburbs, was followed by a 2.7-magnitude aftershock but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Institute of Geodynamics at the National Observatory of Athens measured the event that hit at 11:30 p.m. in the area of Grammatiko.

Earthquakes are common in Greece which is prone to them, some 17 having struck in the last month and 166 over the previous year.

On June 21, 2017, about 150 people were injured in a quake on the island of Kos. On Sept. 7, 1999, a 6.0 earthquake hit near Mount Parnitha outside Athens, killing 143 people, injuring 1600 and causing up to $4 billion in damage.