Mitsotakis: A New Start for “a Real Greek Spring”

“The May 1 holiday today expresses the struggle of workers through the ages for better working conditions and decent pay,” the head of main opposition New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a social media post on Tuesday. ND’s leader also expressed his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the two Tinos municipal employees that were killed at work, when the truck they were driving overturned.

“Their loss should galvanise the state to [adopt] the protection and safety measures that it has an obligation to provide for all its staff, and especially those whose work is, by its very nature, more hazardous,” he said.

“The country urgently needs more jobs and better pay. This, however, can only be achieved through a drastic reduction of taxes and by attracting investments; something that the present government is unable to understand, much less put into practice,” he said.

“Thus, we celebrate this year’s anniversary proposing and making a commitment to our own path: growth for the country, tangible solutions for workers, active support for the unemployed and the weakest. A new start is needed for a real Greek spring because we deserve and can do better.”