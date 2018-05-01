EMBCA’s Hellenic/Harlem & Havana Blues Delights Audience (Video)

NEW YORK – On April 26, EMBCA (East Mediterranean Business and Culture Alliance) and the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with Voza Rivers/ New Heritage Theater Group presented the highly anticipated Hellenic/ Harlem & Havana Blues & Music Experience featuring: The Hellenic Music Ensemble, with Julie Ziavras (soprano), Spiro Cardamis (pianist) and Kostas Psarros (bouzouki), Alyson Williams, the well-known Harlem Jazz and R&B recording artist, and Friends, and The Feeling Collective Band under the leadership of Miguel and Mariang Valdes. The sold out event took place at St. Peter’s Church at CitiCorp in Midtown Manhattan.

The special program performed by the Hellenic Music Ensemble captured the lyric expression of the Hellenic spirit and culture. The powerful voice of Williams impressed the audience as did the dynamic style of the Cuban musicians.

The event marked the close of another successful season of EMBCA events which continue to draw members of the community from all walks of life and all fields of interest with fascinating discussions, thought-provoking presentations, and entertaining concerts and performances. The audience members at the concert all noted that they look forward to next year’s events.

Prior to the concert Hermes Expo International and the Queens Chamber of Commerce in Association with EMBCA and also at St. Peter’s Church held A Taste of Hellas: A Mediterranean Palette Trade Portal which featured speakers on importing/exporting, a food and wine tasting, and a Networking Reception. Louis Katsos, President and Founder EMBCA, offered welcoming remarks and introduced moderator Paul Kotrotsios, Founder and President Hermes Expo International.

The speakers included Jay Creutz, Esq. on Greece-USA Business – Getting it Right with the Right Partners: the Role of the Hermes Expo; Nikos Stergiou on The Real Yeeros Story, upgrading the Greek cuisine in USA, Mega Yeeros; Chef Greg Zapantis on Greek Mediterranean Cuisine; Speaker: Nikos and Peter Boboris, owners of Sirob Imports, Importers of Fine Greek and Eastern Mediterranean products; and Sam Catechis, owner of Stellar Imports, Importers of fine Greek Wines.

More information about EMBCA is available online at embca.com.