Egypt’s President Sisi Cites Greek, Cypriot History in His Country

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said his country’s tightening relations with Cyprus and Greece are as “a model to follow in the Mediterranean region,” as he spoke at the opening ceremony of a Return to the Roots program.

With him were Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades who heard Sisi extol the history of Alexandria’s Greek links and of the Cypriot community in his country.

Sisi said Greeks and Cypriots had participated in creating a commercial, technical and cultural renaissance in the country, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported of the event.

The one-week cultural event, which will be held in Alexandria and the Red Sea city of Sharm al-Sheikh, gave Greeks and Cypriots who once lived in Alexandria to return to the coastal harbor city.

In late 19th and early 20th centuries, many Greeks and Cypriots migrated to Egypt, mainly Alexandria, to live and work in the most populous Arab country.

“Alexandria has been a witness of the deep ties binding together the peoples of Egypt, Greece and Cyprus throughout the ancient and modern history,” Sisi said.

He noted how Alexander the Great laid the first pillars of the city of Alexandria in 332 B.C. and how today cooperation between the three countries has brought them closer.