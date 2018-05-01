OECD Chief Gurria Says Greece Deserves Debt Break

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ hope for debt relief from 326 billion euros ($398.83 billion) in three international bailouts he said can’t be repaid otherwise got a boost from the visiting head of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The OECD chief Angel Gurria praised the Radical Left SYRIZA leader for making an “enormous” effort at reforms since taking office in January, 2015 without mentioning that it was done by reneging on anti-austerity promises and burying workers, pensioners and the poor with more pay cuts, tax hikes, and slashed pensions.

While claiming he’s bringing Greece toward a recovery, Tsipras has simultaneously said the country needs restructuring on the debt, which has continued to mount despite the bailouts and a previous government stiffing investors with 74 percent losses on their holdings in suddenly-devalued Greek bonds.

The rescue packages will run out in August and Tsipras is counting on what he called a “clean exit,” from attached measures although Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the economy will need increased surveillance, perhaps for years.

The lenders, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund said they fear the government will otherwise backslide on promised reforms, including more pension cuts and taxes on low-and-moderate income families set to start in 2020.

But the IMF, which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($289.82 billion) but not the third of 86 billion euros ($103.85 billion) that Tsipras sought three years after promising he wouldn’t, said the new austerity conditions should begin in 2019, when the next national elections are set.

Tsipras and SYRIZA have fallen out of favor for going back on their word to help the country’s most vulnerable and polls show the party they displaced, the major rival New Democracy Conservatives in line for a thumping victory.

Gurria, noting the obstacles, said Tsipras can’t let up on the reforms. “I want to congratulate the entire Greek people for an enormous reform effort, it was a very ambitious reform package,” he said, according to Reuters. “And these reforms are bearing fruit,” he added, without mentioning the burden has fallen on those who can least afford it.

In its latest survey on Greece, the OEC sees the Greek economy growing by two percent this year and possibly by 2.3 percent next year, Gurria said.

He welcomed the country’s national growth strategy, heavy on previous promises that have not been carried out, such as trimming the public sector at the same time Tsipras is hiring thousands of people.

Gurria said that high unemployment and low investment were still among the challenges that Greece faced while Tsipras said Greece and the OECD would work together in the post-bailout period.

The OECD report said poverty and inequality remain major problems as Tsipras hasn’t closed the gap between the rich and middle income and poor and backed away from promises to put a 75 percent tax on the wealthy.

It also said the public administration is inefficient and tax evasion is hampering growth and recommended further liberalization of professional monopolies and again raising the retirement age which has been already lifted to 67.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)