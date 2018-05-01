Kotzias Says Greece’s “Calm and Composed” Manner Prevented a Conflict in the Aegean

ATHENS – With tensions remaining high, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Greece is losing its patience with constant provocations from Turkey, which has stepped up violations of Greek airspace with fighter jets and taunting rhetoric.

Kotzias said only Greece’s “calm and composed” manner has prevented a conflict in the Aegean where Turkish warships have also gone into Greek waters as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he doesn’t recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders between the countries and covets the return of islands ceded to Greece, near his coast.

Speaking to Kathimerini’s Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas on Skai TV’s Istories to be aired May 1, Kotzias said Turkey has “come close” to stepping across Greece’s “red lines” with Erdogan growing more bombastic and aggressive in the wake of a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2016.

Kotzias pointed to Turkish ships in February twice ramming Greek vessels off the rocky, disputed islets of Imia where the two countries nearly went to war in 1996 and where three Greek servicemen died then in helicopter crash under still-mysterious circumstances.

“If we didn’t have a calm and composed approach from the Greek side, no one can say where this could have led,” Kotzias said. US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt had earlier said he feared an accidental conflict could erupt.

Another problem, said Kotzias, is Turkey keeping two Greek soldiers detained since they accidentally crossed the border on March 1 while on patrol and as they face trial. Erdogan has essentially admitted they are hostages being used to force the extradition from Greece of eight Turkish soldiers who fled the coup he said they took part in, which they denied.

“I am not in a position to say whether they fell into a trap or whether this was planned,” Kotzias said of the Greek soldiers apprehension. “Turkey’s behavior, however, shows a change in attitude…. This is not the Turkey with which we used to exchange soldiers who crossed over and were arrested… They are being used in a different way now.”

A Turkish helicopter and three pairs of F-16 fighter jets violated Greece’s national air space 15 times on April 30 and entered the Athens Flight Informational Region before being chased off by Greek pilots, a frequent and growing occurrence that sometimes result in mock dogfights over the Aegean. Four of the six Turkish F-16s were armed, the Greek state ANA-MPA news agency said.