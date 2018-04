The lie in politics – and generally in life – has taken on unprecedented international dimensions.

It is so ubiquitous that it is now used as one of politicians’ main tools in their effort to seize and maintain power.

It is liable to reach, if it has not already reached, the point where the truth is not discernible from the lie, but even if it is discerned, it does not disturb many in its audience.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was dismissed …