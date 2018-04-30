Greek Economy Seen Growing 2 Percent this Year

By Associated Press April 30, 2018

Jose' Angel Gurria, Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), presents Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras with a copy of the OECD report on Greece during a news conference in Athens, on Monday, April 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS (AP) — The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says Greece is on track to recover from its economic depression, but long-term growth prospects are modest and further reforms must be pursued.

OECD chief Angel Gurria says the Greek economy should grow 2 percent this year and 2.3 percent in 2019, as the country heads out of an eight-year financial crisis.

He warned, however, against any slackening in the pace of economic reforms. Gurria spoke after talks in Athens Monday with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, as the OECD released its 2018 economic survey for Greece.

The report noted that despite a strengthening economy, poverty and inequality remain high, the public administration is inefficient and tax evasion is hampering growth.

Recommendations included further liberalizing product markets and raising the effective retirement age.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right, welcomes Angel Gurría, Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), prior their meeting in Athens, on Monday, April 30, 2018. Gurria is in Greece to meet with Greek officials and present the annual Economic Survey for Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

