Priest Runs 430 km in Cassock for Charitable No Finish Line Race (Video)

ATHENS – A priest, Theodoros Perperidis, was the winner of the No Finish Line race that was held at Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC) between April 26 and April 29. Father Theodoros covered 430 km in 90 hours almost without stopping and while wearing his cassock.

He helped to break an unbelievable record set by the approximately 10,000 runners that participated in the race, who covered 95,295 km and raised 47,647 euros for the association “Together for the Child”, a record donation from a sports event in Greece.

The race was open to everyone, who could walk or run anytime during the day or the night, as many times as they wanted, whichever way and pace they chose to, collecting kilometres inside the specially designed circular 1000m route around the SNFCC Canal.