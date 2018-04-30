Samaria Gorge Opens to Visitors on May 1

CHANIA, Crete – Samaria Gorge will open for visitors on May 1, the forest directory of Chania, Crete announced on Monday.

According to the announcement, the agency has taken all necessary precautions for the protection of the ecosystem.

The forestry service noted that, while Samaria Gorge is a unique ecosystem of magnificent beauty, crossing the gorge can be a very arduous process. Visitors are only allowed to walk along the central path and never leave it under any circumstances. They must abide also by the signs placed along the path, especially those referring to possible rock falls.

Smoking is prohibited to protect against fires and is allowed only at the resting areas.