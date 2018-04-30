New Democracy Wants Elections When Greek Bailouts End

ATHENS – With double-digit leads in polls over the faltering ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, the major opposition New Democracy is calling for early elections when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($394.87 billion) expire in August.

That repeats previous demands for snap polls that have been ignored or rejected by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ party as he has plummeted after constantly reneging on anti-austerity vows.

He’s been trying to regain footing with holiday bonus handouts to low-income pensioners and jobless youth he hasn’t put back to work as promised but surveys show the Conservatives have leads of 10 percent and more.

Tsipras is also besieged by an array of other problems, including stalled talks over the Macedonia name giveaway to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, tensions and war talk jitters with Turkey, growing numbers of refugees and migrants and a lagging probe into an alleged scandal linked to the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

He said there will be a “clean exit” from the bailouts but the country’s creditors, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) which put up a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($104.17 billion), his own finance chief and the Bank of Greece said the country’s economy will need monitoring for years to prevent backsliding on austerity and reforms.

New Democracy Spokesperson Maria Spyraki said SYRIZA and Tsipras now have a chance to prove their boasts that the economy is recovering – at the same time he said the debt can’t be repaid without restructuring – by calling for early elections after August as it has “run out of political fuel.”

She said the government’s talk of a clean exit “entails the slashing of pensions on January 1, 2019 and the lowering of the tax threshold on January 1, 2020,” conditions to which Tsipras agreed as part of the third bailout.

Earlier, government Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told the Athens News Agency that speculation Greece will have to seek a precautionary credit line and implement further austerity measures when the bailouts end “has been refuted,” saying that the government will meet fiscal targets to prevent more automatic spending cuts.

“I think this position is shared by most of our European creditors,” he said. But it’s not by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos who admitted that the country’s economy will need what he called “enhance surveillance,” part of SYRIZA’s constant spin to create euphemisms, such as calling the Troika by the name The Institutions.

The government is hoping for a return to the markets but two previous test bond sales of 3 billion euros ($3.63 billion) each sold at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts.