Three Killed, Eight Injured in Queens House Fire (Video)

NEW YORK (AP) — Three people have been killed and eight others injured in a house fire in New York City.

The blaze broke out late Saturday night at a two-story home in Queens.

An 82-year-old woman, an 87-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman all were killed in the fire. Eight other people were taken to area hospitals. Three, including an 8-year-old girl, are listed in critical condition. The other five are hospitalized in stable condition with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

‪A fire at a home in Queens Village leaves 3 dead and several others hurt, according to police. We spoke to a devastated neighbor who describes the family that lives in the home as “the kind of neighbors everybody should have.” CBS New York Posted by Jenna Deangelis on Sunday, April 29, 2018

On Sunday morning, three people including two children were hospitalized in critical condition after a blaze broke out in a Harlem apartment building, the Fire Department said.

The causes of the fires remain under investigation.