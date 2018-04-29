Damage to Our Children

Hellenism is sputtering along in Greece and the United States, and as long as we avoid tackling the crisis’ causes or worse yet, pretending that we are on the verge of exiting it, the more urgent the question becomes: not whether it does damage, but how great would that damage be to our next generation?
We just published a story that was reported in the Wall Street Journal about Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg, born and educated in Greece and teaching at Yale …
1 Comment
Those who hold power only care about holding onto power at the expense of anything and anyone. Their behavior is treasonous, they are enemies of our country and our community no matter how popular or likeable they are. This has been so since the departure of Iakovos in the US and since the departure of the elder Karamanlis in Greece. They were the last 2 competent people to ever lead us.