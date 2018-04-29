Tsakalotos Plan for Greek Recovery: More SYRIZA Promises

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told Eurozone officials meeting in Sofia that Greece’s recovery plan when three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($396.01 billion) expire in August includes finishing more austerity and reforms agreed to by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

That means streamlining the civil service – at the same time Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is padding it with thousands of hires of party loyalists – creating a development bank, finishing a land registry but also to restore collective bargaining agreements and gradually increasing the minimum wage after Tsipras reneged on promises.

That was the presentation given by Tsakalotos, said the financial news agency of the finance chief, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that in the summer of 2015 put up a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($104.47 billion) that Tsipras sought and accepted after saying he would do neither.

The Premier has also agreed, along with an earlier avalanche of tax hikes, to more pension cuts and taxes on low-and-moderate income families while walking away from vows to tax the rich and crush the oligarchy and rein in tax evasion.

While he said there will be a “clean exit” from the bailouts, the Troika and the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) that took part in two firsts bailouts of 240 billion euros ($291.54 billion) that began in 2010 but stayed out of the third, said the country’s economy will need supervision for years to prevent backsliding on promises.

The Tsakalotos Plan also promises a further reduction in bureaucratic “red tape,” reiterating vows by a series of governments that never came to pass and as SYRIZA is backtracking on pledges to have evaluations of public workers.

The scheme also would try to lure private investment in research and development, such as that coming when the electric car maker Tesla opens a branch in Athens, as well as attracting foreign investors scared off by high taxes and political instability and as some SYRIZA dissidents are trying to keep foreign companies out of Greece.

With unemployment still above 20 percent there was no explanation how the government could raise the minimum wage and the creditors have previously opposed a national development bank worried it would be used as a patronage dumping ground as Tsipras has been packing public payrolls with cronies and with continued worries about the country’s infamous record of corruption and bribery.