SYRIZA Lawmakers Reject Same-Sex Adoption Bill

ATHENS – Continuing to back off campaign promises, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA isn’t ready to fully back draft legislation that would give same-sex couples the right to adopt a child after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pulled back from vows to let them marry.

Some 10 members of SYRIZA aren’t willing to go along with having gay couples or transgender couples or those using other identifications adopt children, said Kathimerini, without explaining why they were so uncomfortable with it.

There are 144 members in the party but Tsipras also needs the nine votes of his junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, pro-family, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) to pass legislation and couldn’t move without a unanimous vote in SYRIZA, which before taking power was all for gay rights before running into opposition from the Church.

Trying to appease objections, Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou and Alternate Social Solidarity Minister Theano Fotiou said they would rework the bill although they haven’t produced a new version.

The dissenting lawmakers said they would send a letter to Tsipras without saying why they didn’t just just talk to their party leader. Three of them reportedly sent a letter asking for the bill to be revoked.