In Greece Book Launch, Kiriakou Makes Case for Pardon

Among the pardons granted by President Barack “Mr. Change” Obama, were for people convicted of embezzlement, defrauding the government, mail fraud, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, smelt US coins, smuggling, writing bad checks, bank fraud, money laundering, stealing bank funds, unlawful disposal of hazardous waste, wire fraud, identity theft, health care fraud, counterfeiting and to former Major League star Willie McCovey for tax evasion.

He did not pardon the man he most wanted imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, but …