McGrath Architectural Company Warns to Dispose St. Nicholas Materials

BOSTON.-The McGrath Architectural Surfaces Company in a letter dated April 26, 2018 threatens the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese to dispose material of St. Nicholas church in Ground Zero “should McGrath not receive the $2.4 million currently owed on or before by April 30, 2018.”
The letter was addressed to Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, Chancellor of the Archdiocese, by the company’s General Manager Paul Kitching.
It is stated in the letter that “the payment timelines communicated to McGrath over the past year have been an ever-sliding date that comes and goes with no funds being made available. It’s been a year of broken promises by the Church.”
The National Herald reveals the letter in its entirety:
“Dear Bishop Andonios,
We are writing today in one final attempt to make the Church fully aware that McGrath has repeatedly made requests for payment of our outstanding invoices on the project amounting to approximately $2.4 million. We have attempted to collect on these unpaid monthly amounts which date back a full year. To date, the Church has refused, and continues to take no definitive action nor has it accepted responsibility for the project’s current financial status. There have been numerous individuals, including representatives of McGrath, who have spoken directly to you and others within your organization to express the financial impact resulting from the lack of payment.
Unfortunately, the Church is now out of time as we can no longer leave ourselves in a position to receive monthly additional cost claims and deficient payment notices from our vendors. McGrath and our vendors have been experiencing continued accumulating costs for storage of materials and interest on unpaid balances. Please note, all the materials produced were done so in good faith that timely monthly payments would be made by the Church. The payment timelines communicated to McGrath over the past year have been an ever-sliding date that comes and goes with no funds being made available. It’s been a year of broken promises by the Church.
Should McGrath not receive the $2.4 million currently owed on or before by April 30, 2018 we will have no choice but to dispose of all project related materials overseas and within North America. By continuing to hold these materials we fear we will only be seeking a larger unpaid amount from the Church with no assurances the project will proceed.
Our hope is the Church can make payment on the $2.4 million owed and can free up the additional $4 million to continue fabrication of the remaining overseas materials. If this payment does not occur by April 30, 2018 we firmly believe the entire exterior rainscreen we spent 3 years developing from the architect’s concepts will be lost and not repeatable.
Respectfully,
Paul Kitching
General Manager.”
3 Comments
Why, why, why would the Bishop and the Ex Board of the Archdiocesan Council allow this? Why?! They should be held accountable for this disgrace. This falls on them and their worthless witch hunt. Shame on all of you.
This is a total disgrace to the Orthodox Faith. The Hierarchy of the Church needs to be held accountable , Enough is enough. We should demand the replacement of the entire band of thieves. WHERE IS THE MONEY: that the faithful gave to the Archdioceses to rebuild the Church? This has been a scam from the beginning, worthy of a TV show.
Why is the spiritual leader of millions of Orthodox Christians – His Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew remaining inactive and silent? The Greek Orthodox church of America needs a helmsman to steer the ship back towards salvation instead of away from it. When St. Irene Chrysovalanto in Astoria, New York succumbed to numerous scandals, he removed everyone, including, the person who mops the floors.
Not only has the stavropegial monastery recovered, it is thriving! I visited the monastery during Holy Week and had a prayerful, spiritual, and community experience.