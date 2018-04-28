Stefanos Tsitsipas in Barcelona Open Final (Video)

By ANA April 28, 2018

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates defeating Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in two sets 7-5, 6-3, in his semifinal match against of the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas (World No 64) defeated 7-5, 6-3 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta (World No. 11) in the semifinal of Barcelona Open recording the biggest win of his career.

The Greek champion, who hasn’t lost a single set in the whole tournament, will face Rafael Nadal in the final that will be held on Sunday.

The #NextGenATP Greek, served five aces and won 78 per cent of first-serve points (31/40) to advance to the final after one-hour and 35 minutes.

On his way to the final Tsitsipas defeated Diego Schwartzman, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Dominic Thiem before Saturday’s triumph over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball in his semifinal match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball in his semifinal match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece looses his left shoe in his semifinal match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece walks to his seat after losing his left shoe in his semifinal match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates scoring a point in his semifinal match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta during the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
