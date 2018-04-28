Stefanos Tsitsipas in Barcelona Open Final (Video)

The 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas (World No 64) defeated 7-5, 6-3 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta (World No. 11) in the semifinal of Barcelona Open recording the biggest win of his career.

The Greek champion, who hasn’t lost a single set in the whole tournament, will face Rafael Nadal in the final that will be held on Sunday.

The #NextGenATP Greek, served five aces and won 78 per cent of first-serve points (31/40) to advance to the final after one-hour and 35 minutes.

On his way to the final Tsitsipas defeated Diego Schwartzman, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Dominic Thiem before Saturday’s triumph over Pablo Carreno Busta.