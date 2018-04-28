Athens Newspaper Headlines

The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance
AVGHI: They did not see anything, they did not hear anything
DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: Lost in space
EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: The unbearable relief of the debt
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Tax-trap with paper receipts
ETHNOS: Offsetting of contributions
KATHIMERINI: The Eurogroup wants enhanced surveillance
NAFTEMPORIKI: Exit with enhanced surveillance.
RIZOSPASTIS: We rally massively against the antipopular attack and involvement in the imperialist plans
TA NEA: How much Turkey is a threat for Greece?