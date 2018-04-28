KYSEA Approves Upgrading of F-16 Fighter Jets – Pyatt: A Very Big Day for Greece

ATHENS. Government Council of Defence and Foreign Affairs (KYSEA) chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras convened on Saturday on the upgrading of F-16 aircrafts.

According to prime minister’s office announcement, “Following Defence Minister briefing that the US side has initially accepted the reviewed Greek proposal, after taking into account the country’s fiscal engagements for the following years, the Council unanimously approved the upgrading of Greece’s fleet of 85 F-16 fighter jets.

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt welcomed Government Council of Defence and Foreign Affairs (KYSEA) unanimous approval for the upgrading of the Greek fleet of F-16 fighters jets in a tweet on Saturday.