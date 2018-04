Dr. Stamatios Krimigis’ resignation from the Hellenic Space Agency (HSA) is quite a serious matter.

That is because as a result, Greece’s opportunity to attempt to become a player in the field of high technology is lost. And based on all of the facts and objective measures, such an opportunity is necessary.

Dr. Krimigis, a prominent Greek-American scientist with a distinguished career at NASA is likely to take the road back to the United States, and the HSA will devolve into yet …