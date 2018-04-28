Athens and Skopje Mayors Committed to Collaborating on Common City Issues

The cities of Athens and Skopje signed a collaboration agreement in Skopje on Friday through their mayors, Giorgos Kaminis and Petre Shilegov, respectively.

The two cities collaborate on issues related to urban growth, the environment, culture, tourism and information technology.

Kaminis and Shilegov had met in February in Athens. “The bilateral issues between our countries, which have been unresolved for many years, should not prevent us from working on issues of our two peoples and of finding joint solutions,” the Greek mayor said, calling for collaboration that will improve quality of life for residents of both cities.

Shilegov said that this was “a historic day for our cities, as it opens a path that brings us closer. Our purpose is to contribute together to creating a better climate, to the benefit of residents and to manage joint problems. We are committed to strengthening our friendship.”

Earlier, Kaminis met with FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and visited the grave of Giorgos Zorbas, the man who inspired Nikos Kazantzakis to create the famed Alexis Zorbas in his novel of the same name.