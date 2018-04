BARCELONA – Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas recorded the biggest win of his career on Friday to reach the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell semi-finals.

The 19-year-old capitalised on lapses in concentration from World No. 7 Dominic Thiem, who consistently played deep behind the baseline, to win 6-3, 6-2 in 80 minutes, the atpworldtour.com reports.