ND Leader Calls for Snap Polls, Says Greece in Pre-election Mode

By ANA April 27, 2018

FILE - ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his address to the municipalities union congress (KEDE) on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The government should call snap elections for September if it believes that the country will be exiting the bailouts in August, said New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

“We are responding to the government’s propaganda and the so-called clean exit from the memorandums. If they mean everything they are hypocritically saying, why don’t they put the issue to the Greek people? If they believe they are telling the truth, let’s confirm the truth at the polls,” said Mitsotakis.

The party leader added that Greece has entered a prolonged pre-election period and that the country is at risk of going backwards as the government goes ahead with state hirings to boost popularity levels.

  1. Tspras is too selfish to call for snap polls or elections. He wants to be the boss as incompetent as he may be!

