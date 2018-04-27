Dr. Kimon Bekelis Honored at 55th Annual L.I. Heart & Stroke Ball

By Eleni Sakellis April 27, 2018

Honoree Dr. Kimon Bekelis with 2018 LI Heart & Stroke Ball Committee member George Likourezos and his daughters, Katherine and Vicky. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

GARDEN CITY, NY – The renowned Dr. Kimon Bekelis was honored by the American Heart Association (AHA) on April 26 at the Garden City Hotel at the Association’s Annual Heart & Stroke Ball. Dr. Bekelis is Chairman, Neurointerventional Services at Catholic Health Services of Long Island (CHSLI); Director, Stroke and Brain Aneurysm Center of Excellence at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center; Co-Director, Neuro ICU at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center; Director, Population Health Research Institute of New York at CHSLI; and Assistant Professor at The Dartmouth …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *