AHEPA Included in B’nai B’rith International’s 175th Anniversary Video (Vid)
By TNH StaffApril 27, 2018
FILE - AHEPA Executive Director Basil Mossaidis, B’nai B’rith International President Gary Saltzman, B’nai B’rith International Executive VP/CEO Daniel Mariaschin, AHI President Nick Larigakis, and AHEPA Chairman of the Board Nicholas Karacostas. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
NEW YORK – AHEPA has been included in B’nai B’rith International’s 175th commemorative anniversary video.
“Check out AHEPA Executive Director Basil Mossaidis’ remarks and please join us in saluting & commending”, AHEPA said via Twitter.
B’nai B’rith International is the oldest Jewish service organization in the world. B’nai B’rith states that it is committed to the security and continuity of the Jewish people and the State of Israel and combating antisemitism and bigotry.