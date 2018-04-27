AHEPA Included in B’nai B’rith International’s 175th Anniversary Video (Vid)

NEW YORK – AHEPA has been included in B’nai B’rith International’s 175th commemorative anniversary video.

“Check out AHEPA Executive Director Basil Mossaidis’ remarks and please join us in saluting & commending”, AHEPA said via Twitter.

B’nai B’rith International is the oldest Jewish service organization in the world. B’ nai B’rith states that it is committed to the security and continuity of the Jewish people and the State of Israel and combating antisemitism and bigotry.