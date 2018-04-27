Being True to Ourselves: Elgin Marbles, Aegean Islands and Macedonia

The Elgin Marbles are a collection of Ancient Greek sculptures that were taken from Greece to London, England by Thomas Bruce, 7th Lord Elgin.

Lord Elgin was the British Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire from 1799 to 1803 and began sending priceless Greek artifacts to the United Kingdom in 1802, with the full process being completed in 1812.

Elgin found it difficult to transport many of the pieces that he found intact at the Parthenon and other sites, so he ordered the …