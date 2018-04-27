Being True to Ourselves: Elgin Marbles, Aegean Islands and Macedonia

The Elgin Marbles are a collection of Ancient Greek sculptures that were taken from Greece to London, England by Thomas Bruce, 7th Lord Elgin.
Lord Elgin was the British Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire from 1799 to 1803 and began sending priceless Greek artifacts to the United Kingdom in 1802, with the full process being completed in 1812.
Elgin found it difficult to transport many of the pieces that he found intact at the Parthenon and other sites, so he ordered the …
Yes, the police term is the Marbles situation is “receiving stolen property.”
I am baffled as to why the author insists on perpetuating the term “Elgin Marbles” honoring a common thief,
instead of “Phidias Marbles” honoring their creator.
I as well don’t like the term “elgin marbles”. Lord elgin was a thief!
The term Acropolis Marbles would certainly be more appropriate.
Better still, the term Parthenon Marbles could be used. The term Parthenon is symbolic of the entirety of European-descended civilization.