Obituaries in Greek-American Community

ALEXOPOULOS, CHRISTOS

RANDOLPH, MA (from The Canton Journal, published on Apr. 20) –Christos V. Alexopoulos, of Randolph, formerly of Greece, passed away surrounded by his family on April 18, 2018 at the age of 90. Christos was the son of the late Vasileios and Aspasia (Papageorgakis) Alexopoulos. He was born in 1928 in Syrna, Greece, where he lived until he moved to Athens, Greece to pursue an apprenticeship at his uncles automotive repair garage. He dealt with many hardships during his time in Athens, something that shaped him for the rest of his life. In 1955, he immigrated to Boston, Mass. with the desire for a better life, and caught the eye of the young Georgia Lampropoulos, the love of his life. They married in 1957 and their marriage lasted nearly 61 years. In 1963, Christos along with his business partner Eli Kravitz opened Randolph Automotive Servicenter, or more commonly known as Eli and Chris. The two became a staple in the community, and their business continues to serve the community today. His hard work, and immense work ethic grew a single location station, to a successful business. Chris was a devoted member of the Shriners and Masons where he dedicated his time visiting and helping burn victims. His devotion to his family was paramount, having brought over relatives from Greece to help give them better lives; and ensured that his children and grandchildren were given every opportunity to succeed. Chris also served the Town of Randolph as a member of Town Meeting and the then Personnel Board for many years. His dedicated service will not be forgotten. He was a keen outdoorsman, a passion which he passed down to his grandsons. Christos is survived by his loving wife Georgia, his son William and his wife Alexandra, his daughter Evangeline Zervos and her husband Diamantis; his four grandchildren Anastasia Scrivanos and her husband George, Michael Zervos and his fianceMeeghanMercurio, Christos Alexopoulos and Nicole Alexopoulos. His is survived by his sisters, Stavroula, Maria, Aristea, Eleni and Angeliki and predeceased by his brothers Panagiotis and John. He will be sorely missed by all, everyone who has ever interacted with him has a story to tell. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Saturday, April 21, from 8:30 | 11 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. in the Church. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Arrangements under the direction of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. Donations in his memory may be made to: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Brockton, 457 Oak Street, Brockton, MA 02301. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

ANDREWS,GEORGE

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune,published on Apr. 13) – George G. Andrews, 84, Born in Pikerni, Greece; Beloved husband of Tasia (nee Mylonas); Loving father of Dean (Maria) and Frances Andrews; Cherished son of the late George and the late Fotini Andrews; Loving brother of Kostas and the late Voula (the late Nikitas) Makris; Dearest brother-in-law of Aleka (Nikos) Lykourgou, Panos Gotsis, Stathis (Maria) Gotsis; Antonia (Louis) Zouzias, the late Ioanna (Andrea) Geroulias and the late Stella Gotsis; Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many, Visitation Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 9:30 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church 2701 N. Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL. 60614. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. George Church appreciated. Arrangements by Nicholas M. Pishos Funeral Director, Ltd. 773-889-1700.

DEMETRE, GEORGE

LOUIS, MO (from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch,published on Apr. 19) – George Demetre passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 17, 2018. Loving husband for 34 years of Frances Karakas Demetre. Dear father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, godfather and friend. Born in Nestorio, Greece. U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Retired from HUD after 38 years of dedicated employment. Spent remaining years volunteering at Missouri Baptist Hospital. Awarded Lifetime Achievement by AHEPA Chapter 53; dedicated parishioner of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, St. Louis. Will be missed by all. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at St. Nicholas Parish Life Center, 12550 South Forty Drive, Town & Country, 63141 on Monday, April 23 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Trisagion, 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St.Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. A service of the Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63130, 314-721-1870.

KALOMIRIS,EVAN

PORTLAND, OR (from The Oregonian, published on Apr. 13) – Evan George Kalomiris Jan. 5, 1934 – April 12, 2018. Evan Kalomiris passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the age of 84. He was born Jan. 5, 1934 in Chiliomodi, Korinthos, Greece to Anastasia Maletis and George Kalomiris. Evan immigrated to the United States at the age of 26 and lived here until his passing. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved wife, Helen; his four children, Anastasia, George, Mag and Demetri; and 10 grandchildren. Evan was a proud and loyal man who loved his family deeply. His sense of humor and loving character will be missed immensely. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3131 N.E. Glisan Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Cancer Association: https://joyrx.org/. Please sign the online guest book at www.oregonlive.com/obits.

KITIXIS,OLGA

READING, PA (from the Reading Eagle, published on Apr. 20) –Olga (Vasiliadis) Kitixis, 79, of Reading, passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of PavlosKitixis; they were married for 54 years. Born in Akropotamos, Greece, Olga was the daughter of the late Spyridon and Maria Vasiliadis. Olga worked for over 30 years as a seamstress at the H. Oritsky Inc., clothing manufacturing firm in Reading. She was a faithful member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading. Family was paramount to Olga, and she particularly loved to gather the family for the many wonderful dinners she prepared with a great passion. Her loving family and friends will miss her dearly. In addition to her husband, Olga is survived by their two sons, Ioannis, Reading, and Spyridon, husband of Michele, Blandon; and two grandchildren, Alexander, a student of the University of Alabama, and Morgan, an eighth-grade student at Fleetwood. She is also survived by two siblings, Europi and ChistosVasiliadis. She was predeceased by siblings: Stellios, Savas and ThelposVasiliadis. Services will be Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Contributions may be made in Olga’s memory to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church at the address above. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

KUTULAS, ANGELINE

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Apr. 18) – Angeline Kutulas, nee Vlahos, Presbytera, Beloved wife of the late Rev. John G. Kutulas. Loving mother of George (Frances) Kutulas and Kiki Bartholomew. Proud grandmother of Jonathan (Demetria West, fiancee) Kutulas, Stacy (Bryan) Usher, James and John Bartholomew and Paula (Jonathan) Mueller. Great grandmother of Addison and Brittany. Devoted daughter of the late Peter and Vasiliki “Bessie” Vlahos. Daughter-in-law of the late George and Angelike Kutulas. Dear sister of George Vlahos and Christine Liarakos. Fond aunt of Nicholas (Lisa) Liarakos. Special cousin to many and their families both here and in Greece. Visitation Thursday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Trisagion Service at 7:00 pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave, Chicago. Family and friends will meet Friday morning from 9:30 am – 10:30 am for Visitation, then 10:30 am, for Funeral Service at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL 60660. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd. (847) 375-0095.

POLITIS, GEORGE

CHARLOTTE, NC (from the Charlotte Observer, published on Apr. 17) – George Politis, 71, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Saturday, the 14th of April 2018 at his residence. “Papaandreou”, as he was affectionately known, was born the 28th of July 1946 in AgiaVlaherna, Greece, to the late John and Fotini Politis. The family will greet friends 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Tuesday, the 17th of April 2018 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Cathedral. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. He is survived by his two daughters: Fotini Politis and Nickoleta Politis; two sisters: Georgia Tsumas and Niki Poulos and the mother of his two children, Stavroula Politis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Leris. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Agia Elpis Philoptochos Society, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203. May His Memory Be Eternal.