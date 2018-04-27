Greek National Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg Appointed as World Bank’s Chief Economist

WASHINGTON – World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim announced on Thursday, April 26, the appointment of Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg, Elihu Professor of Economics at Yale University, as World Bank Group Chief Economist.

Goldberg, a Greek and US national, brings an impressive track record as a leading applied microeconomist, widely cited for her research on developing countries—including the effects of trade on inequality and firm productivity, profits and innovation, and enforcement of intellectual property rights, The World Bank announced.

Goldberg is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a recipient of fellowships from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation and Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. She has won the 2003 Bodossaki Prize in Social Sciences, which is awarded to distinguished scholars of Greek nationality or decent, who is younger than 45, Yale University says.

“I’m thrilled that Penny Goldberg will bring her vast academic experience, intellectual rigor, and boundless curiosity to the World Bank Group,” World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said. “Penny has spent her career examining many of the most complex issues that affect developing countries, and she will help answer the most important – and difficult – questions of our time: how to help developing countries prepare for the economy of the future, and how to ensure equality of opportunity everywhere in the world.”