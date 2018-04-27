Archbishop Demetrios Appoints Nicholas Anton as Interim Director of the Ecumenical Dept.

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America has appointed Nicholas Anton as the interim director of the Department of Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, the Archdiocese announced on Thursday via its website goarch.org.

“Mr. Anton has been the Coordinator of UN Programs as well as the Special Assistant to the Director of the Department since 2014.

“A Chicago native, Nicholas earned a BA from Hellenic College, a M.Div. from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, and a MA in Pastoral Ministry (Faith-based Diplomacy) from Boston College School of Theology and Ministry. He represents the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on the board of Creation Justice Ministries, the Secretariat of the Assembly of Bishops USA, and as a delegate to the National Council of Churches and Church World Service. Having served the Archdiocese as Coordinator of United Nations Programs since 2014, he is an elected member of the Steering Committee of the NGO Committee to Stop Trafficking in Persons at the UN and Chairs the sub-committee on the Human Right to Water and Sanitation for the NGO Mining Working Group at the UN.

“He helped organize the first Halki Summit in Turkey, was a member of the press team of the Ecumenical Patriarchate at the Holy and Great Council of the Orthodox Church, and is currently the Secretary of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s upcoming symposium entitled “Toward a Green Attica: Preserving the Planet and Protecting its People.” While serving the Ecumenical Patriarchate from 2011-2012, Nicholas realized the need for cross-sector collaboration towards achieving a peaceful and sustainable world. Inspired by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s ability to bridge these demographics, he has dedicated his life to faith-based diplomacy and advocacy.”