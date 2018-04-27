HACF Event: Arapoglou Presents Charmed Lives: Ghika, Craxton, Leigh Fermor

By Eleni Sakellis April 27, 2018

Renowned art historian Evita Arapoglou presented Charmed Lives in Greece: Ghika, Craxton, Leigh Fermor. Photo by Costas Bej

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF), with the support of the Benaki Museum, welcomed a presentation by renowned art historian Evita Arapoglou on the exhibition currently at The British Museum, Charmed Lives in Greece: Ghika, Craxton, Leigh Fermor. Ms. Arapoglou helped create and served as co-curator for the exhibition, which was previously on display at the Benaki Museum in Athens and the A. G. Leventis Gallery in Nicosia.

As Arapoglou noted, the Greek painter Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghikas, the British painter …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *